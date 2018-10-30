Pharrell Wants President Trump to Stop Using His Music

The King of being happy is not happy with President Donald Trump.

It isn't because of Trump's politics, well, directly, but it is because his camp won't stop playing the rapper's song "Happy."

Most recently, the song played at a rally this past weekend just hours after a gunman shot up a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 members.

Pharrell's team sent a cease and desist letter on Monday calling on the President to stop playing the song as it is a blatant copyright and trademark infringement.

“On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana,” attorney Howard King wrote in the letter. “There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

“Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” King wrote.

Trump is no stranger to receiving cease and desist letters from musicians who would rather he not use their music.

Some more notable artists who stood up for their music include Adele, Queen, and The Rolling Stones.

Maybe Ye will give Trump permission?