Pickle-Flavored Slushes Return to SONIC Just in Time for Summer

Pickles, anyone?

June 11, 2018
Lizzy

Today (June 11) is the day -- SONIC's signature pickle-flavored slushes are back in stock. 

SONIC locations will be serving up the frozen snow cone slushes made with pickle juice as a summery treat. 

According to the press release, news of the signature flavors return almost broke the internet... Kim K style. 

Other classic flavors slated to return include Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood.

Are you a fan of pickle-flavored things? Pickle-flavored slushes?

