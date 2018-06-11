Pickle-Flavored Slushes Return to SONIC Just in Time for Summer

Today (June 11) is the day -- SONIC's signature pickle-flavored slushes are back in stock.

SONIC locations will be serving up the frozen snow cone slushes made with pickle juice as a summery treat.

According to the press release, news of the signature flavors return almost broke the internet... Kim K style.

Other classic flavors slated to return include Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger’s Blood.

Are you a fan of pickle-flavored things? Pickle-flavored slushes?