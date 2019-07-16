Pivot - Pottery Barn is Selling "Friends" Furniture Collection

The one where you can live the 'Friends' lifestyle.

'Friends' has beeing inspiring and influencing generations since 1994. I mean, we all wanted 'the Rachel' haircut back in the day (and some of us still do).

Everyone knows Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Pheobe, but there was another major character on the series that's often overlooked: the furniture.

There's plenty of household pieces we can point to that are memorable in the series: Joey's tan leather recliner and his ceramic white dog sculpture are just the tip of the iceberg. (You can find a replica on Wayfair for $700 if you're a huge 'Friends' fan.)

So it only makes sense that Pottery Barn is launching a brand new furniture line inspired by the sitcom to celebrate its 25th anniversary in September.

The 14-piece collection features everything from a Central Perk mug to throw pillows to a replica of the Pottery Barn apothecary table that Rachel convinced Pheebs was one of a kind flea market find in "The One with the Apothecary Table."

While some items may be pricier than others, prices start at just $12.50.

You can shop the entire collection starting July 30th right HERE!

Just make sure you don't buy anything where you're forced to PIVOT.