PLAYLIST: Camila Cabello's Top 5 Favorite Christmas Songs
November 9, 2018
B96 Pepsi #JingleBash artist Camila Cabello is getting into the holiday spirit by sharing HER top 5 favorite Christmas songs!
Check 'em out and get into the spirit Camila-style!
Do you think she'll perform any of them at the show?
Justin Bieber: The Christmas Song
Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is You
Justin Bieber: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Dean Martin: Baby It’s Cold Outside
Jingle Bell Rock (Mean Girls version)