PLAYLIST: Camila Cabello's Top 5 Favorite Christmas Songs

November 9, 2018
Lizzy
Credit: Floyd McCraney

B96 Pepsi #JingleBash artist Camila Cabello is getting into the holiday spirit by sharing HER top 5 favorite Christmas songs! 

Check 'em out and get into the spirit Camila-style! 

Don't forget to catch her at the Allstate Arena on Dec. 8th! Tix here

Do you think she'll perform any of them at the show?

 

Justin Bieber: The Christmas Song 

 

Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is You

 

Justin Bieber: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

 

Dean Martin: Baby It’s Cold Outside

 

Jingle Bell Rock (Mean Girls version) 

