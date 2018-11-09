PLAYLIST: Camila Cabello's Top 5 Favorite Christmas Songs

B96 Pepsi #JingleBash artist Camila Cabello is getting into the holiday spirit by sharing HER top 5 favorite Christmas songs!

Check 'em out and get into the spirit Camila-style!

Don't forget to catch her at the Allstate Arena on Dec. 8th! Tix here!

Do you think she'll perform any of them at the show?

Justin Bieber: The Christmas Song

Mariah Carey: All I Want for Christmas is You

Justin Bieber: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Dean Martin: Baby It’s Cold Outside

Jingle Bell Rock (Mean Girls version)