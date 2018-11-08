PLAYLIST: Find Out #JingleBash Artist Lauv Loves Listening to During the Holidays
Jingle all the way with Lauv's holiday playlist!
November 8, 2018
Lauv loves the holidays so much, he gave us away five of his favorite Christmas songs.
We're really hoping he'll perform one of these at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash on Dec 8th!
And add these holiday tunes to your playlist!
Darlene Love — All Alone on Christmas
Mariah Carey — All I Want for Christmas
Baby Its Cold Outside
Little Drummer Boy
Justin Bieber — Silent Night