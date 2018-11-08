PLAYLIST: Find Out #JingleBash Artist Lauv Loves Listening to During the Holidays

Jingle all the way with Lauv's holiday playlist!

November 8, 2018
Lizzy
Categories: 
Features

Lauv loves the holidays so much, he gave us away five of his favorite Christmas songs. 

We're really hoping he'll perform one of these at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash on Dec 8th! 

Get your tickets now

And add these holiday tunes to your playlist! 

 

Darlene Love — All Alone on Christmas 

 

Mariah Carey — All I Want for Christmas 

 

Baby Its Cold Outside

 

Little Drummer Boy

 

Justin Bieber — Silent Night 

 

Tags: 
Lauv