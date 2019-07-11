A Playlist for the Humboldt Park Lagoon Alligator and Alligator Bob

Some tunes for our beloved alligator's swim in the Humboldt Park lagoon.

July 11, 2019
Lizzy

With #GatorWatch in full swing, we decided to put together a playlist of alligator tunes to honor the Humboldt Park Lagoon gator and also, Alligator Bob, who is out there rowing every morning in search of his scaley friend. 

We see you little gator, and we thank your for uniting Chicago in a way we didn't know was possible. 

If you want to read some truly awesome tweets about Alligator Bob, you can do so here.

And check in with WBBM-AM for all the updates on #GatorWatch. 

And if you want to read WXRT's poem for the gator, click right here! 

Tegan and Sara - Alligator

Galantis - Hey Alligator

Of Monsters and Men - Alligator

George Ezra - Shotgun

MONSTA X - Alligator

Owl City - Alligator Sky

Lionel Ritchie - Night Train (Smooth Alligator)

 

 

