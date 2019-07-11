A Playlist for the Humboldt Park Lagoon Alligator and Alligator Bob

With #GatorWatch in full swing, we decided to put together a playlist of alligator tunes to honor the Humboldt Park Lagoon gator and also, Alligator Bob, who is out there rowing every morning in search of his scaley friend.

We see you little gator, and we thank your for uniting Chicago in a way we didn't know was possible.

Tegan and Sara - Alligator

Galantis - Hey Alligator

Of Monsters and Men - Alligator

George Ezra - Shotgun

MONSTA X - Alligator

Owl City - Alligator Sky

Lionel Ritchie - Night Train (Smooth Alligator)