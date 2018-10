B96 Pepsi #JingleBash artist LAUV shared some of his favorite Top 40 songs with us right now!

Add these to your playlist so you can jam out just like he does!

bulow - Two Punks in Love

Video of bülow - Two Punks In Love

Ariana Grande - breathin

Video of Ariana Grande - breathin (audio)

Brockhampton - New Orleans

Video of NEW ORLEANS - BROCKHAMPTON

6lack - Pretty Little Fears

Video of 6LACK - Pretty Little Fears ft. J. Cole (Official Music Video)

Khalid - Better