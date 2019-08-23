Police Inform That There Are In Fact Laws When You're Drinking White Claws

Sorry to break the news to you guys, but there are in fact laws when you're drinking claws.

Who knew?

The hard seltzer craze is taking the US by storm and because of phrases like "ain't now laws when you're drinking claws," police in Portland, Maine had to set the record straight.

They took to Twitter to remind people that despite the 80-calories, White Claws were still an alcoholic beverage.

"Here in Portland, laws still apply even when you're drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your 'bros' out of trouble," they tweeted.

We have been made aware of a popular saying “ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws”. To clear the air: here in Portland, laws still apply even when you’re drinking claws. Or drinking anything else. RT to keep your “bros” out of trouble — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) August 20, 2019

The phrase gained momentum because of comedian Trevor Wallace, who adressed the police tweet remarking: "Apparently there r laws when you mess w/ the Cl*ws."

Truly jumped in with their own hashtag ##NoRulysWhenYoureDrinkingTrulys, but like the cops just said, rules and laws apply to anything with alcohol.

White Claw and Truly are the most popular drink of the summer.

Drink responsibly, even if your drink of choice is a spiked La Croix.