Pop Culture Moments We're Most Excited for in 2019

As we near the end of 2018, we're looking towards 2019.

While the future remains unknown, there are a few pop culture moments that we're definitely excited about!

1. The Royal Baby

Going into 2018, we were all looking forward to the royal wedding. Now, we're anticipating the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's first child! ETA: Spring 2019.

2. Disney's Live Action Films

Disney is giving three classics the live-action treatment next year: The Lion King, Aladdin, and Dumbo! Beyonce is voicing Nala in the Lion King, Will Smith takes on the Genie in Aladdin, and Dumbo is just straight-up adorable.

Video of Dumbo Official Teaser Trailer

3. The Return of Jane the Virgin

*Spoiler Alert* Is Michael really alive? We have to wait till Spring of 2019 to get the answer, however, we're dying to know and watch the final season of our favorite Latina women! The series will return on Wednesday nights once All American wraps its first full 16-episode run.

4. Backstreet Boys New Album and Tour

2019 is going to be a BIG year for Backstreet Boys fans as they embark on their biggest arena tour in 18 years. The DNA World Tour will be stopping in Chicago's United Center on August 10th! They also announced their forthcoming 10th album which will drop January 25th! Backstreet's Back, alright!

5. Britney Spears Residency

Britney Spears is returning to Vegas in yet another residency. She'll be kicking things off in February 2019 at the Park MGM! Get your tickets now!

New Vegas residency. New show. Cannot wait to see you all!!!

Get your tickets now! https://t.co/HXzoF5fEu1 #BritneyDomination pic.twitter.com/jHEQbxNfFa — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 14, 2018

6. Roswell, New Mexico

A reboot of the teen drama, "Roswell", focuses on a town where aliens live undercover as humans. It will premiere Tuesday, January 15, on The CW and star Nathan Parsons from The Originals, Tyler Blackburn from Pretty Little Liars, and Michael Trevino from The Originals.

7. Superhero & Comic Book Movies

Dare I say 2019 is the year of the superheroes? Captain Marvel (March 8), Dark Phoenix (June 7), the Untitled Avengers Movie (May 3), Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5) and Joker (October 4) will all be hitting theaters so plan accordingly.

8. Maroon 5 Playing the Super Bowl

Maroon 5 will be serenading all of us at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, that is unless the internet's petition gets its way and they step down.

9. Sequels and Spinoffs

Nothing better than sequels and spinoffs ruling the day. We're talking Men in Black without Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones (June 14), The Secret Life of Pets 2 (June 7), How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the third and final installment (February 22), the highly anticipated Toy Story 4 (June 21), the Untitled Annabelle Sequel (July 3), IT Chapter Two (September 6), The Angry Birds Movie 2 (September 20), Zombieland 2 (October 2019 - no exact date yet), Jumanji 2 (December 13) and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (February 8).