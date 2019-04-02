Portillo's Celebrating Birthday with 56-Cent Cake

Portillo's is turning 56 and celebrating by offering discounted cake!

For its birthday, the Chicago-based company is offering slices of its "Famous Chocolate Cake" for 56 cents.

"Every year, we look forward to celebrating our special day with this one-of-a-kind treat as a way to say 'thank you' to our fans for their continued support," said Portillo's CEO, Michael Osanloo, in a statement. "We couldn't think of a better way to honor this milestone!"

The company saw success by offering 55-cent cake slices last year for its 55th anniversary.

The 56-cent cake will be available on Tuesday, April 9, with the purchase of any sandwich, hot dog, entree salad, pasta or ribs.

The deal works at all on-site locations and online.