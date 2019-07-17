Portillo's Launched a Merch Line That's Every Hot Dog Lovers Dream

Today is a good day. Why? Because it's National Hot Dog Day.

After you indulge in all the National Hot Dog Day deals being offered around the city, we have another way for you to celebrate: purchasing hot dog-inspired merchandise from Portillo's new collection.

According to the restaurant, the '1963 Collection' has apparel that "honors our pride and joy… the hot dog!"

The new apparel collection includes a range of items from long and short-sleeved t-shirts with Portillo's hot dogs, burgers, fries and chocolate shake on them, a hoodie with a massive hot dog on the front, and dad caps or beanies with the logo on them.

The more offbeat items are my personal favorite. You can choose from a gender-reveal t-shirt that reads "Boy, Girl or Portillo's Cheese Fries?", a baby swaddle blanket covered with the Portillo's logo, or Portillo's branded cozy slippers.

In other words, you can put together a full outfit showing your love and admiration for the leader in Chicago-style hot dogs.

Dreams do come true.

See the full merch line HERE!