Prepare to Get Hit with New Online Shopping Taxes Come 2020

Have an online shopping problem? You may want to curb it because come 2020, you'll be paying more taxes for every online transaction.

On Jan 1, 2020 (a day that's usually supposed to be happy and a "fresh start"), Illinois will implement a new state tax requiriing online marketplaces that facilitate sales between third-party users, think Etsy or eBay, to collect a 6.25% tax.

A second tax (because taxes are fun!) also taxes effect Jan. 1 and will require out-of-state retail stories to collect local sales taxes for online purchases solely based on the location of packages delivered to shoppers in Illinois.

In April 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. allowed states to collect sales taxes on online purchases from out-of-state sellers.

Illinois began collecting the state’s sales tax from stores in October of 2018.

This tax expansion will be a huge blow to Chicago shoppers who already pay 10.25% tax on purchases, a lot more than the statewide average of 8.74% aka one of the highest in the Midwest and 7th highest nationwide.

Illinois hopes the expanded online sales tax ropes in $210 million combined in the first year.

The online shopping tax is part of 21 new tax and fee passed by the General Assemby to fun Pritzker's infrastructure plan and fund the state's operating budger for the 2020 fiscal year.

Read more HERE!