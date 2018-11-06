Pretty Little Liars Reunion on Chicago Med - Ian Harding Books a Role!

We're not in Rosewood anymore.

The Chicago franchise is staging a little Pretty Little Liars reunion on Chicago Med.

Ian Harding, who played Ezra Fitzgerald in the ABC Family turned Freeform teen drama, has been tapped for a multi-episode arc.

TVLine confirms he will appear on the medical drama later this season as Phillip Davis, "a man facing a medical crisis which bonds him with Dr. Manning."

Dr. Manning's Torrey DeVitto, who famously played Melissa Hastings on PLL, prematurely shared the news on Instagram out of excitement.

"When one of your besties comes out to play a new character on your show, you JUMP FOR JOY!!," she said alongside a picture with Harding.

Adorably, the two PLL alums will be "trailer buddies."

When one of your besties comes out to play a new character on your show, you JUMP FOR JOY!! --

Dr. Manning’s got a new trailer buddy!

--

Welcome @IANMHARDING to #ChicagoMed ! #Yessss #IanInChicago -- pic.twitter.com/ZT9BTHDDRT — Torrey DeVitto (@TorreyDeVitto) November 5, 2018

Do you think Phillip will strain Manning and Halstead's relationship? Will they call off the wedding?

BRB - we're off to stalk Ezra in the city right now.