Is "Pretty Little Liars" Star Ashley Benson Dating Cara Delevingne?

Ashley Benson may have a pretty little secret.

The former Pretty Little Liars star and British model Cara Delevingne have been spotted locking lips at Heathrow Airport.

The paparazzi photos basically confirm the months-long speculation that the two are dating.

Ashley was also seen wearing a "C" necklace, assumed to stand for her S/O Cara.

In May, the ladies were spotted getting cozy while feeding the parking meter.

NOWOŚĆ: Cara i Ashley Benson zauważone przez paparazzi w West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/WMJ1NMgCsG — Cara Delevingne Polska (@CDelevingnePOL) May 27, 2018

They have also been seen hanging out on numerous occasions. They were even seen holding hands while leaving a bowling alley in New York.

oh my god wait...cara delevingne and ashley benson are a thing now....im externally screaming im shipping this so hard already pic.twitter.com/HajiREuwgN — gabi (@harleivy) May 18, 2018

And then there are the first person accounts of fans who witnessed the blooming romance in action.

soooo cara delevingne and ashley benson were sitting next to me at @nbcsnl and were making out ! #whatislife — Sarah (@saraheart404) May 20, 2018

Cara Delevingne and Ashley benson just made out next to me at a bar — abby (@abbycastle_) May 21, 2018

It seems like we should start thinking of ship names. Cashley?

Cara was most recently linked to Paris Jackson while Ashley dated producer Ryan Good, Justin Bieber's "swagger coach," on-and-off from 2011-2015.

Fans have been holding out for a relationship between her and co-star Tyler Blackburn, but the two are adamant that they are "just friends."