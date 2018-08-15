Is "Pretty Little Liars" Star Ashley Benson Dating Cara Delevingne?

Ashley Benson may have a pretty little secret. 

The former Pretty Little Liars star and British model Cara Delevingne have been spotted locking lips at Heathrow Airport. 

The paparazzi photos basically confirm the months-long speculation that the two are dating. 

Ashley was also seen wearing a "C" necklace, assumed to stand for her S/O Cara. 

In May, the ladies were spotted getting cozy while feeding the parking meter. 

They have also been seen hanging out on numerous occasions. They were even seen holding hands while leaving a bowling alley in New York. 

And then there are the first person accounts of fans who witnessed the blooming romance in action. 

It seems like we should start thinking of ship names. Cashley? 

Cara was most recently linked to Paris Jackson while Ashley dated producer Ryan Good, Justin Bieber's "swagger coach," on-and-off from 2011-2015. 

Fans have been holding out for a relationship between her and co-star Tyler Blackburn, but the two are adamant that they are "just friends."

