Pringles' Thanksgiving Flavored Chips Are Back!

Why waste time whipping up a whole Thanksgiving feast when you can just get Thanksgiving in a can?

Pringles' holiday flavored chips have made their grand return again, however, the offerings have gone down from eight flavors to three.

So which flavors made the cut?

Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie!

“When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, via a press release. “We knew that we had to get Pringles Thanksgiving flavors in more people’s hands this year —particularly hearing that Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie not only were delicious, but truly tasted like the real deal.”

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018

The Turkey Pringles are a "take on the traditional oven roasted turkey flavor." The Stuffing chips taste like "an herb-y" side dish and the Pumpkin Pie chips are "sweet and spiced."

The chips will be available starting Tuesday, November 6.

The three-pack of holiday flavored chips now come in mini-cans and are designed to mimic canned good in your pantry.

They will retail for $14.99 and can be purchased on the Kellogg's website.

Even if you aren't sold on the flavors, aren't you at least a little intrigued what Turkey in a can tastes like?