Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Honeymoon & Ring in 2019 with Jonas Fam!
It's a family affair!
The new Mr. and Mrs. aren't done celebrating their marriage just yet.
After multiple religious ceremonies in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jetted off on their honeymoon.
But it wasn't a solo endeavor.
Some members of the Jonas family joined the newlyweds for a holiday ski trip in Switzerland.
Nick and Priyanka sported a newlywed glow and looked fashionable, cozy and in love in pictures posted to their Instagram accounts.
Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, joined in on the fun as they all hit the slopes, took in breathtaking views, and did a whole lot of family bonding with Frankie Jonas and his pals.
It's a family affair.
We love how close the Jonas brothers have stayed! And we love that the ladies in their lives are just as family-oriented!
Happy New Year!