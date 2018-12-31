Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Honeymoon & Ring in 2019 with Jonas Fam!

It's a family affair!

December 31, 2018
Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

The new Mr. and Mrs. aren't done celebrating their marriage just yet. 

After multiple religious ceremonies in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jetted off on their honeymoon. 

New Years Eve got us like ----

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

But it wasn't a solo endeavor. 

Ski life -- ----

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Some members of the Jonas family joined the newlyweds for a holiday ski trip in Switzerland. 

Nick and Priyanka sported a newlywed glow and looked fashionable, cozy and in love in pictures posted to their Instagram accounts.

Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️--

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, joined in on the fun as they all hit the slopes, took in breathtaking views, and did a whole lot of family bonding with Frankie Jonas and his pals. 

Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes -- --

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

It's a family affair. 

The mountains, my love, family and friends.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

We love how close the Jonas brothers have stayed! And we love that the ladies in their lives are just as family-oriented!

Frosted fun n frolics

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Happy New Year! 

 

