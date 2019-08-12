PSL Season Starts Early: Dunkin' Announces Return of Fall Menu with New Items

Mark your calendars, PSL fans.

After reports leaked that Starbucks is planning to bring back their signature fall drink, the pumpkin spice latte, towards the end of August (a Starbucks rep confirmed that they have not made any announcement about the return date of the beloved PSL), Dunkin' announced that it's FULL fall menu (with brand new & delicious-sounding drinks) will be back August 21st.

“The calendar and climate still say summer, but for pumpkin lovers across the country, the excitement and demand for the favorite flavor of fall is already peaking,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

So, what's part of the new fall menu?

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, K-Cup Pods, pumpkin doughnut, muffins and Munchkins donut holes are all returning.

New items include the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte and the Apple Cider donuts, which is also available in Munchkin form.

As always, pumpkin flavor can be added to any beverages from hot to iced coffees, cold brews, and even frozen chocolate.

How can you get your pumpkin spice goodies even earlier?

Dunkin' is rolling out the menu for a select few guests one week early. On Wednesday, August 14, eight Dunkin' locations across the country will rebrand to Pumpkin'.

They'll boast new exterior signs and festive fall decor.

The first 250 guests at each location get a free small hot or iced pumpkin coffee along with a free pumpkin-scented Munchkin's lip balm.

Dunkin' isn't revealing the locations just yet, but they've offered a hint: the initial letters of the cities spell out the rebranded PUMPKIN. So.... does the I stand for Illinois? We sure hope so!

Get ready for pumpkin spice season to get a jumpstart on fall this year.

If you're a PSL-lover like myself, you're thrilled about scoring a few extra weeks of PSL-flavored-goodness.

If you're one of the people that thinks "it's a little too early for PSL," well, the upside is that you can indulge in iced pumpkin spice coffees.

Best of both worlds!