Rami Malek Tapped to Star in 'Bond 25'

Mr. Robot, Freddie Mercury, and now, a villain opposite Daniel Craig in the upcoming Bond movie.

Rami Malek has officially been tapped to play this next villain in the Bond franchise.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

The Best Actor Oscar winner was being eyed for the role months ago, but it wasn't certain if his schedule on the final season of Mr. Robot would allow it to happen.

Malek spoke to Good Morning America this morning to confirm he will be joining Bond 25.

It will be Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond.

Who do you think will succeed him?