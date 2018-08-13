This Is Real Love: Beyonce and Jay-Z's "OTRII" Review

Quite a lot has changed since Jay-Z and Beyonce last went "On The Run" together.

Since that 2014 joint concert, they welcomed twins, welcomed billions, welcomed many more singles, welcomed their own streaming service, Tidal, and cut ties with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

But the one thing that remains the same? Becky with the good hair has come and gone, but their status as power couple has been unaffected.

In fact, in the music industry, they are the only two that could flawlessly pull-off yet another joint tour!

On Friday and Saturday, in front of a sold-out crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago, Bey and Jay descended down onto the stage amongst a backdrop of two crosses.

They stood firmly, and proudly held hands making one bold statement -- nothing would ever make them come undone.

Photo: Callie O'Connor

And that's really been the case since Beyonce aired it all out of "Lemonade," and Jay apologized for his infidelity on "4:44." They've used the situation, one that would be a breaking point for other relationships, to usher in another high note, and joint album, into their blessed lives.

The Carters provided strong and well-rehearsed performances that at times almost felt theatrical along with perfected choreography and elaborate outfit changes for this upcoming tour.

The 45-song-set-list found them perfectly in-sync with each other as they performed a few hits side-by-side including opener "Holy Grail," "Bonnie and Clyde" and Bey's version of the highly-romantic, "Perfect," which she sang to her hubby as pictures of their empire (and three beautiful children) flashed on the screen behind them.

Credit: Callie O'Connor

The love the two share for each other was transparent as Bey looked into Jay's eyes and he fixed her hair that was messed up by the wind.

At no point did the energy stop flowing -- utilizing movable stages, treadmills, levels of the stage, elaborate costumes (a Burberry one-piece!), a massive band and backup dancers, Bey and Jay did what they came to do: entertain, celebrate black culture and feminism.

When Jay was offstage, Bey was killing it with hits that included blasts from the past like "Baby Boy" to her most recent hit "Mi Gente." Jay did the same with a repertoire ranging from "99 Problems" to "Ni***as in Paris" to "Black Effect."

Credit: Callie O'Connor

They topped off the night with their new single, Apesh*t, and I have to say, they're onto something -- I've never seen a crowd going as apesh*t for any other artist as I have for these two.

And that's really the defining message: no matter what life throws at them, even a cheating scandal, it is simply a hiccup in their journey.

At the end of the day, this is real love.

Fans lucky enough to score tickets to the show also saw DJ Khaled open the show and bring the crowd to their feet with a medley of his greatest hits. '

And it was a "No Brainer" that he brought out Chicago's very own and repeat collaborator Chance the Rapper for a few songs.

If you haven't checked out "I Might Need Security," which takes shots at the folks running Chicago, you should probably do so.

Check out the full setlist below:

Holy Grail

Part II (On The Run)

’03 Bonnie & Clyde

Drunk In Love

Diva

Clique

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

On To The Next One

Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit

Flawless

Feeling Myself (Nicki Minaj cover)

Naughty Girl

Big Pimpin’

Nice

Run This Town

Baby Boy

Mi Gente (J Balvin cover)

Black Effect

Countdown

Sorry

99 Problems

Ring The Alarm

Don’t Hurt Yourself

I Care

4:44

Song Cry

Resentment

Family Feud

Upgrade U

Ni**a's In Paris

Beach Is Better

Formation

Run The World (Girls)

Public Service Announcement

Story of OJ

Deja Vu

Show Me What You Got

Crazy In Love

Freedom

U Don’t Know

Young Forever

Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran cover featuring Beyonce)

Apes**t