Rejoice! Starbucks is Bringing Back Summer Classic S'Mores Frappuccino

It feels like summer at Starbucks!

The coffee giant is bringing back it's summer classic, the S'mores Frappuccino!

The drink is slated to make a splash at stores in the US and Canada on Tuesday, April 30th!

Per a product description, the drink starts with fluffy marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce along with a creamy blend of Starbucks coffee, milk and ice. It’s finished off with more marshmallow whipped cream and a delicious graham cracker crumble.

Or simply put, it's a S'mores treat without the fire!

The nostalgic drink is meant to evoke "summertime feels with every sip" and is completely customizable so you can add or tone down the pumps of flavored syrup or add a layer of cold foam.

The S'mores Frap, which debuted back in 2017, is back by popular demand after customers expressed anger that it was MIA the last summer season.

Let us know - what's your fave Starbucks Frap to sip on in the summertime heat?