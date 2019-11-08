Replay Brings Rick & Morty, NAMCO, and Mister Rodgers Pop-Ups This November

Replay Lincoln Park is back at it again.

The bar and arcade has already cemented itself as the King of pop-up bars in Chicago and now, they're making good on that name.

Starting November 7th, they'll be hosting MULTIPLE pop-ups throughout Sunday, November 24.

The first one pays homage to the American animated science fiction sitcom, Rick and Morty, which is returning for a new season Sunday, November 10th.

The second pop-up celebrates the iconic developer and video game publisher, NAMCO.

And lastly, and my personal fave, they'll be honoring everyone's childhood hero with a pop-up dedicated to the television series and soon-to-be-released film, Mister Rodgers' Neighborhood.

You can expect "custom artwork and several one-of-a-kind photo opportunities such as spaceships galore, Pac-Man, Mr. Rogers’ iconic bench and the neighborhood puppets, designed by local artists, guests may immerse themselves in three distinct worlds within the popular arcade bar."

Replay has partnered with Zizi's Cafe to serve up a variety of snacks at Shoney's restaurant including the Rickshank Rickdemption Burger, Pickle Rick’s Mozzarella Sticks, Shoney’s Space Fries and Mr. Meeseeks Double Cheesecake.

Themed-cocktails include The Meeseeks, Morty’s Mind-Blowing Margarita and the Rickhatten, which is served in a keepsake flask.

NAMCO fans will find B52s, Sex on the Beach, Woo Woos, Bartles and Jaymes wine coolers and a weekly $3 shot special every Thursday along with '80s DJs each Thursday.

And in true Mister Rodgers fashion, there's going to be a Neighborhood Friendsgiving event also catered by Zizi's Cafe.

So, will you be my neighbor?

Or better yet, grab your neighbor and check out these exciting pop-ups.