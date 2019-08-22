Grab a Drink in Pawnee, Indiana with Chicago's Newest Parks and Recreation Pop-Up

You don't have to head over to Pawnee, Indiana to grab a drink with Donna Marie Meagle, Leslie Knope and the entire gang of Parks and Recreation.

All you have to do is head over to the Parks and Recreation pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park opening Friday, August 30th!

According to the press release, "There will be custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities at iconic Pawnee destinations including the Department of Parks and Recreation, Shoe Shine Stand, Li’l Sebastian’s Stable, Eagleton Fence, the Pit and the World’s Smallest Park."

In addition, they'll be themed will include themed bingo, trivia andthemed-days.

There will even be a Harvest Festival with miniature horse and legendary celebrity, Li’l Sebastian, and a buffet happy hour at the infamous Glitter Factory complete with all the bacon and eggs from Zizi's cafe to recreate a variety of snacks like The Paunch Burger, Paunch Chili Cheese Fries and Treat Yo Self Cakes.

Speaking of, there will be a Treat Yo Self day to pamper yourself like Donna Marie Meagle, Ben Wyatt and swag-obsessed, Tom Haverford.

And if that's not enough for you, there will be a Mouse Rat rock concert and a tenor saxophone performance by The DukeSilver, Ron Swanson’s alias.

Now that we've got your attention, they're also creating a themed specialty cocktail menu including Give Me All the Bacon, a bacon-infused bourbon and maple syrup old fashioned; Treat Yo Self mixed with lemonade, Luardo Maraschino and Tito’s Vodka; Galentine’s Day with passion fruit orange juice and champagne; The Ron Swanson made with two fingers of Lagavulin 16; The Reasonabilist’s Nectar of a Thought Sorrows combining red wine and root beer; and Snake Juice.

And we can't forget about the fan-favorite: The Tammy 2, a frozen rosé and vodka cocktail and The Leslie Knopf, a whipped cream vodka concoction garnished with a waffle, of course.

There's no cover to check out the pop-up.

Replay has become known as the leader for TV-inspired pop-ups boasting an impressive catalog that includes the Game of Thrones pop-up, Winter is Still Here, and most recently, the Spongebob Squarepants pop-up, the Salty Spitoon.

The arcade-bar is located at 2833 N. Sheffield Ave.

Remember: “friends, waffles, work or waffles, friends, work - it doesn’t matter, but work is third.”