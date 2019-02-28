Riverdale's Luke Perry Hospitalized After Stroke

Fred Andrews!

Riverdale actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The 52-year-old is currently hospitalized.

The news outlet reported that paramedics responded to his home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40am.

His condition is unclear.

Perry is best known for playing Archie's dad on the hit CW show Riverdale, and Dylan McKay in the 90s hit drama 90210.

Coincidentally, he suffered a stroke the same day Fox announced a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot with the original cast though Luke never signed onto the project because of his Riverdale schedule.

