Riverdale's Luke Perry Hospitalized After Stroke

Not Fred Andrews!

February 28, 2019
Lizzy

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Categories: 
Features

Fred Andrews!

Riverdale actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, according to TMZ

The 52-year-old is currently hospitalized. 

The news outlet reported that paramedics responded to his home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40am. 

His condition is unclear. 

Perry is best known for playing Archie's dad on the hit CW show Riverdale, and Dylan McKay in the 90s hit drama 90210. 

Coincidentally, he suffered a stroke the same day Fox announced a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot with the original cast though Luke never signed onto the project because of his Riverdale schedule.

Check back for updates! 

Tags: 
Luke Perry
riverdale
Beverly Hills 90210
90210

School, Church & Daycare Closings