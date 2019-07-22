"Riverdale" Sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Break-Up

Bughead fans, brace yourself.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating.

US Weekly confirmed the news today, but speculation started over the weekend when the Riverdale co-stars were seen keeping their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con.

The only time they were near each other was during the panel when Lili was situated between Sprouse and KJ Apa (Archie Andrews).

According to sources, Sprouse was overheard telling friends that he and Lili split at some point during the event.

Break-ups are always hard to deal with, but in this case, Lili and Cole have to remain cordial as they also play a couple on the hit show.

The duo was first linked in 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy at Comic-Con and confirmed their real-life romance in April the following year.

Pretty soon they became the "it couple" and their love for each other cemented them as Hollywood's sweethearts.

Now, excuse us while we wipe away our tears.