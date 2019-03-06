'Riverdale's' Lili Reinhart Pens Touching Poem to Late Co-Star Luke Perry

The cast of Riverdale is mourning Luke Perry's death.

Perry, who died from complications following a massive stroke at the age of 52, played the lovable TV dad, Fred Andrews, on the CW show.

His co-stars have been trying to come to terms with the news of his passing.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, posted this alongside a photo with Perry:

"I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us. I’m thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

The 22-year-old also posted a poem -- it's unclear if she's the author -- grieving his passing.

“It's strange to see the world move on. When someone you love, gets taken from you. And the small circumference surrounding you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Of loss. And shock. Yet the people passing you are moving at full speed. Did they not feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. Of a friend. A lost friend. We always expect the earth to stand still. For the universe to grieve the loved ones we have lost, along with us. But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave taking us with them. So we ebb and flow with the passage of others, coasting off their energy and conserving our own. Because it’s too hard to give anything right now. To anyone. Except for him. The one we’ve lost,” the actress wrote. “And I pray that he’s silently moving in tandem with us. Guiding us through the waves even when we can’t swim.”

Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, shared a personal message honoring her former friend and co-star.

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, wrote: "Luke every time I'd see you at work you were a ray of light. With a big smile saying 'hey hunny!' Still don't believe the news is true. Humble and kind to everyone around you. Always giving great advice. I still use the satchel you got my puppies every single week. Thank you for being so kind. -- heartbroken. Rest in Peace, Angel We all love you."

Check out all the tributes from the Riverdale cast below:

I’m totally heartbroken. Luke took me under his wing the day I was cast and made me feel like I belonged. He was the most generous, wise soul with unmatched kindness. He treated everyone with love and joy. We had so much fun. Praying for his family. — Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) March 5, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Riverdale's production has been postponed while everyone mourns the death of their colleague.