Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Pregnant with Second Child

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are wasting no time expanding their brood!

The singer's girlfriend is pregnant again with their second child just six months after they welcomed their daughter Mia.

Mia made the announcement that she will be a big sister on Instagram as she held a sonogram photo.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday," April wrote.

Thicke later posted a video from their ultrasound appointment proudly announcing: “‘They said we couldn’t make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!’ Thank you April,”

Congrats to the happy couple!