Sabrina Carpenter Hopes Her New Album Resonates With Fans

The lovely Sabrina Carpenter stopped by our B96 studios to chat with Nina and Gabe about all that's on her plate lately.

And she has a lot! She's got a new album, "Singular," a hot new single and a major movie role.

Fans have patiently been waiting for her new album which has been a two-year writing process according to Carpenter who said she needed to pick out the best songs in the group that fit her as an artist and resonated with her.

One of her favorites, which is also her new single, "Almost Love," is one she never tires of hearing.

"I feel like I grow more appreciation for a song after I've heard it a million times because I kind of develop a new appreciation for it and it relates to me in a different way than I first wrote it," she said of her single Almost Love.

"My demo vocals are my final vocals on the song," adding that it kept the organic and loose vibe she had at the moment she recorded it.

Sabrina also dished about her upcoming role as privileged Hailey in the film "The Hate U Give."

"I hope that people that see it, and if anyone has ever resonated with a character, just knows a lot more afterwards," she said about the film which comes out October 19th.