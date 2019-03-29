Sam Adams Paying Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Themed Beer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is everyone's hero.

And what do hero's deserve? Their own beer.

Sam Adams just announced that they brewed a beer to celebrate the Supreme Court Justice which will be made available today.

The beer, a fittingly spicy Belgian Bruit IPA, has been dubbed "When There Are Nine" in reference to her infamous response to a question about when there would be enough women on the Supreme Court.

It was brewed on International Women's Day (girl power!) by women at craft breweries across the country and in partnership with the Pink Boots Society – an organization dedicated to assisting, inspiring and encouraging women beer industry professionals.

Sadly, if you're anywhere other than Boston, you won't be able to get your hands on it.

The beer will be available exclusively during a Ginsburg-themed event at their Boston brewery. The event supports the Pink Boots Society and features a plank contest — Justice's favorite workout — benefitting her foundation, ACLU's Women's Rights Project.

Justice served.