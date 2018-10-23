Check Out These Pumpkin Carvings of #JingleBash Artists Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Why Don't We
Your favorite artists just got the Halloween upgrade!
Most people dress up as their favorite artists for Halloween, however, twenty-year-old Megan chose to carve portraits of those artists into pumpkins instead.
The outcome? Spectacular renditions of pumpkin Camila Cabello, pumpkin Shawn Mendes, pumpkin Why Don't We and more!
Seriously, the resemblance is uncanny.
Happy Halloween!! These are all the carvings I've done this year in one post lol, hope you like them
Most recently, she nailed Shawn Mendes' album cover:
I'm so happy with how this turned out ❤️
As for her most impressive piece, it's hands-down all five members of Why Don't We!
Ten thousand hours later and I finally finished lol what do you think?
Megan is undeniably talented!
Best of all, she has pictures with most of the artist she's carved out!
If you're planning on carving pumpkins, we following in Megan's footsteps, although, results may vary.