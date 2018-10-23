Check Out These Pumpkin Carvings of #JingleBash Artists Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Why Don't We

Most people dress up as their favorite artists for Halloween, however, twenty-year-old Megan chose to carve portraits of those artists into pumpkins instead.

The outcome? Spectacular renditions of pumpkin Camila Cabello, pumpkin Shawn Mendes, pumpkin Why Don't We and more!

Seriously, the resemblance is uncanny.

Most recently, she nailed Shawn Mendes' album cover:

As for her most impressive piece, it's hands-down all five members of Why Don't We!

Megan is undeniably talented!

Best of all, she has pictures with most of the artist she's carved out!

If you're planning on carving pumpkins, we following in Megan's footsteps, although, results may vary.