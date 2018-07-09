Selena Gomez Isn't Phased By Justin Bieber's Engagement

While Justin Bieber was getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez was living it up on a boat!

The singer enjoyed a relaxing afternoon riding around the Hudson River in New York City with some friends, according to her assistant Theresa Marie Mingus.

Check out that smile!

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on

In the clip, the 25-year-old appeared to be in great spirits and didn't seem to be paying any attention to the #SelenaIsFree party that was happening over on Twitter following Bieber's proposal.

The pop star popped the question to his on-again-off-again girlfriend in the Bahamas on Saturday just a few weeks after they rekindled their 2015 romance.

And if Selena's indifferent attitude wasn't enough to convince you she's "over it," a source close to her revealed that "she doesn't care."

“She’s over Justin, and the last time they broke up allowed her to get over him fully," they added.

Despite singing about going back to a love in "Back to You," Selena knows she won't be going back to the Biebs anytime soon. And she's 100% okay with it.

And personally, I couldn't be happier about it!