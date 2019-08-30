Snag a Pic with a Seven-Foot Ditka Bobblehead in Millennium Park This Weekend

There's a new attraction at Millennium Park.

Instead of visiting the Bean, Chicago Bears fans are clamoring through the Washington Street entrance to snag a photo with Mike Ditka... well, his seven-foot tall bobblehead that is.

Da Coach's larger-than-life bobblehead will be available for photo opps all weekend long.

Then, it will be moved to Soldier Field ahead of the Sept. 5 opener with Green Bay. (Read more about Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor's pre-game kickoff concert at Grant Park HERE!)

Our advice to get the most of your photo is to copy Gabe and take a Boomerang of Ditka agreeing that the Bears will have a good season.

A total of 13 bobbleheads will be set up around to the city to commemorate the 100th season.

Bobbleheads will also be given out at each game

The first 20,000 fans to enter the stadium at any gate will receive a voucher for a bobblehead. Officials said fans must pick up their bobblehead prior to kickoff.

List of bobblehead giveaways below:

Aug. 8: Red Grange

Aug. 29: Bill George

Sept. 5: Mike Ditka

Sept. 29: Bronko Nagurski

Oct. 20: Walter Payton

Oct. 27: Brian Urlacher

Nov. 10: Sid Luckman

Nov. 24: Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers

Dec. 5: Mike Singletary

Dec. 22: Devin Hester