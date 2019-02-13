A 'Sex and the City' Pop-Up is Opening in Chicago on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day calls for your best girlfriends, designer shoes, and cosmos!

Thankfully, you don't have to go all the way to New York to celebrate like Carrie Bradshaw or snag those strong drinks!

Ironside Bar and Galley in River North -- the bar responsible for the former 90210 bar -- is turning into a Sex and the City pop-up bar just in time for Valentine's Day!

They bar will be decked out to celebrate the 1998 HBO hit and will even offer drinks inspired by each of the glamorous ladies.

The pop-up officially called Cosmo Carrie's will be open until March 20th.

Supporting characters like Mr. Big, Aiden, and Skipper also get their own drinks. The drink list consists of 11 specialty cocktails just for the pop-up.

The interior will also feature character cutouts, vintage mirrors ad a lot of pink decor.

Cosplay is encouraged.

Which one are you: Miranda, Charlotte, Carrie or Samantha?

Check out the chic SATC inspired menu HERE and let us know!