A 'Sex & the City' Follow Up Book & Series Is Happening

Quick, someone pass me the Louboutins and martinis!

Today is a good day for Sex & the City fans because it was just announced that a follow-up book and series is in the works!

"Is There Sex in the City," a novel written by the original SATC author Candance Bushnell was purchased by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book is due in August and will focus on "sex, dating and friendship after age 50 in New York."

“The original Sex and the City book and series served as a groundbreaking touchstone for an entire generation of women, myself included,” Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV, said. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue that conversation from the underrepresented point of view of women in their 50s and answer the question with, ‘Yes! There is more sex in the city!’”

The book examines dating in the big city as a middle-aged woman. I mean, just imagine what the core four would do if Tinder was available!

Since it isn't a sequel, you probably shouldn't expect any of the original characters to reprise their roles, but you should expect it to be just as fabulous.

The original SATC ran for six seasons on HBO.

No word yet on when we could expect the series to debut.

Don't forget to check out Chicago's Sex and the City pop-up bar!