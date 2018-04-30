Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello are Best Friend Goals

Girls and guys CAN be just friends.

Camila Cabello recently posted an adorable collage with her longtime friend, Shawn Mendes, whom she dueted with on the hit "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

She captioned the series of backstage pictures "real friends," which also referenced a track off of her album.

Many fans have speculated that there was something romantic going on between them so this is the perfect opportunity to squash those rumors and establish that their connection is strictly platonic.

real friends ❤️----❤️

And the platonic love between Mendes and Cabello is nothing new.

Recently, Shawn told Zane Lowe from Beats 1 that Camila is his "favorite person in the whole world."

Camila then responded, " I shouldn’t be crying at this time in the morning but I AM."

Can you say best friend goals?