Shawn Mendes Joins James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

What should you do if you ever find yourself in a car with James Corden? Carpool karaoke.

In the latest installment, Corden got a little help from his good friend Shawn Mendes.

In the 11-minute video, the Canadian pop star and the English talk show host belt out "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "Mercy" and "In My Blood."

They also address Mendes' obsession with Harry Potter and hit the ice rink for some indoor hockey.

Check it out below: