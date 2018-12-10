Shawn Mendes Reveals How He Found Out About His Grammy Nominations

Shawn Mendes had a lot to celebrate on Saturday.

Not only was he back performing at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash, but he returned as a GRAMMY nominee!

Just a day before, the singer found out "In My Blood" was up for the coveted song of the year award with his full album being a best pop vocal album contender.

Backstage before the show, he told Nina and Gabe where he was when he found out about the nomination and even revealed he had doubts that he'd even be nominated!

"I was actually on TV announcing the R&B category," he said admitting that after he went backstage where his whole team was waiting.

"We're just watching this little TV in the corner and they're just naming off names, and they're at the seventh name and there's only one name left, and my heart is sitting on the floor, and then they said it," he said adding that there's a video where he breathes a sigh of relief.

"It kind of just doesn't seem real," he added.

