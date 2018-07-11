Shawn Mendes Rocked Out So Hard He Fell Off The Stage

He isn't the first and he won't be the last, but that doesn't make it any less funny.

While Shawn was playing a music festival in Quebec, he rocked out so hard that he accidentally took a tumble.

In a video captured by a fan, Shawn tries to jump from one section of the stage to a lower one while singing "Mercy" when he loses his balance and falls backward.

He quickly gets up and runs across the stage like nothing happened but based on the claps and cheers, they definitely noticed.

LOL yep. Im ok but also that was insane hahahahaha https://t.co/kGBeGAUyQH — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 9, 2018

Shawn commented that he was "okay" after the fall but admitted it was insane.

We're sure he probably wanted to erase it from his memory but having it preserved on the internet for all to see is arguably better.

Now fans have hilarious footage to use for their "me jumping to conclusions" meme.