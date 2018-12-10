Shawn Mendes' Selfie Rule: He'll Always Take One

There are a lot of reasons why we love Shawn Mendes, but personally, the biggest reason is that he genuinely cares about his fans.

There are many artists who, if you spot them on the street, refuse to take a selfie.

It's understandable and their prerogative. Can you imagine being bombarded by screaming fans every waking moment? They want to take selfies with you regardless of whether you're having a bad hair day or if you're in a good mood.

However, during our backstage chat with Mendes at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash, he made a very valid point: "if I don't have the time for them, I don't know who I have the time for."

The "them" he's referring to are the die-hard fans, the ones who consume his music, who know every detail about his life, and the ones who come to his shows.

"Thirty seconds of my day is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for someone on the street," he said explaining why he makes it a "serious rule" of his to always make time for a selfie.

Of course, grabbing a selfie with Shawn isn't always an easy feat.

He admits that sometimes it is out of his control, too dangerous or "too difficult when there's a couple hundred people," which seems to have been the case earlier this year when a video of Shawn looking overwhelmed and surrounded by fans at an airport surfaced online.

So just remember -- Shawn will always do his best because he loves his fans, but if you can't get the selfie, it isn't personal!