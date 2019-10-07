These Pumpkin Carvings of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Why Don't We Are Everything!

Why dress up as your favorite artist for Halloween when you can carve their portraits into gourds?

Twenty-year-old Megan has a particular set of skills when it comes to etching her favorite artist's faces into a pumpkin.

She showed off her spectacular Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Taylor, Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Why Don't We jack-o-lanterns on Instagram.

Seriously, the resemblance is uncanny.

She nailed Shawn Mendes' album cover:

As for her most impressive piece, it's hands-down all five members of Why Don't We!

Best of all, she has pictures with most of the artists she's carved out!

If you're planning on carving pumpkins, we following in Megan's footsteps, although, results may vary.