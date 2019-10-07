These Pumpkin Carvings of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Why Don't We Are Everything!

Your favorite artists just got the Halloween upgrade!

October 7, 2019
Lizzy

Why dress up as your favorite artist for Halloween when you can carve their portraits into gourds?

Twenty-year-old Megan has a particular set of skills when it comes to etching her favorite artist's faces into a pumpkin.

She showed off her spectacular Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Taylor, Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Why Don't We jack-o-lanterns on Instagram.

Seriously, the resemblance is uncanny. 

Happy Halloween!! These are all the carvings I've done this year in one post lol, hope you like them -- @taylorswift @teddysphotos @shawnmendes @camila_cabello - - #shawnmendes #taylorswift #edsheeran #camilacabello #sweeran #shawmila #halloween #pumpkin #pumpkincarving #carving #art #october #2017 #havana #reputation #illuminate #divide #creative #singing #artists #faves #swift #mendes #cabello #sheeran

A post shared by Megan / 20 / Michigan (@spinningaroundconfetti) on

 

She nailed Shawn Mendes' album cover:

I’m so happy with how this turned out ❤️ @shawnmendes @shawnaccess - - - #shawnmendes #shawnaccess #pumpkincarving #pumpkin #carving #halloween #october #pumpkin #fall #art

A post shared by Megan / 20 / Michigan (@spinningaroundconfetti) on

 

As for her most impressive piece, it's hands-down all five members of Why Don't We!

Ten thousand hours later and I finally finished lol what do you think? @whydontwemusic @jonahmarais @corbynbesson @jackaverymusic @imzachherron @seaveydaniel - - - #pumpkin #pumpkincarving #jackolantern #carving #halloween #october #whydontwe #whydontwemusic #jonahmarais #zachherron #corbynbesson #danielseavey #jackavery #8letters #art

A post shared by Megan / 20 / Michigan (@spinningaroundconfetti) on

Best of all, she has pictures with most of the artists she's carved out! 

If you're planning on carving pumpkins, we following in Megan's footsteps, although, results may vary. 

 

