Shedd Offering Free Dates to Illinois Residents in September
Going to the Shedd won't cost you a thing in September!
August 28, 2019
The Shedd Aquarium won't cost you a thing on specific days this September.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the aquarium will be free to Illinois residents every Monday - Wednesday in September.
In order to obtain a free pass, resident must show a photo ID or proof of Illinois residency.
Space is limited so the aquarium recommends getting tickets in advance.
Related: