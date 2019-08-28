Shedd Offering Free Dates to Illinois Residents in September

Going to the Shedd won't cost you a thing in September!

August 28, 2019
The Shedd Aquarium won't cost you a thing on specific days this September. 

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the aquarium will be free to Illinois residents every Monday - Wednesday in September. 

In order to obtain a free pass, resident must show a photo ID or proof of Illinois residency. 

Space is limited so the aquarium recommends getting tickets in advance. 

