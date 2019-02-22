Sip on These National Margarita Day Deals

What time does the bar open around here?

Today isn't just a regular Friday, it's National Margarita Day Friday.

Do you know what's better than celebrating the end of the week with a few delicious margs? When you get a deal on those margs!

We've rounded up the best National Margarita Day deals in Chicago so salud!

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: The classic margaritas is $2.22 on Friday. You can also give their new drinks, the color-changing Mystic Margarita and Coconut-Pineapple Margarita, a whirl.

Bar Cocina: It's a WEEK LONG celebration at Bar Cocina! Get $10 OFF Margarita Pitchers!

Chili's: $5 Tropical Sunrise Margarita, Cuervo Blue Margarita and Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita.

Duffy's Sports Grill: $2 margaritas and $6 Patrón margaritas.

Hooters: $5 Legendary Rita.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: $3 margaritas.

Margaritaville Resort & Hotel: $5.99 margarita at hotels and LandShark, Lone Palm Beach Bar and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill locations.

Mayan Palace Mexican Cuisine: half off house margaritas at Mayan Palace Mexican Cuisine.

Mercadito: $10 margaritas!

Miller’s Ale House: $2.22 original and watermelon margaritas.

On the Border: $5 CoronaRita, Grande Strawbrrrita, Grande Mango Tango.

Bottoms up!

Don't drink and drive!