Sip on These National Margarita Day Deals

How lucky are we that National Margarita Day falls on a Friday?

February 22, 2019
Lizzy
What time does the bar open around here?

Today isn't just a regular Friday, it's National Margarita Day Friday. 

Do you know what's better than celebrating the end of the week with a few delicious margs? When you get a deal on those margs! 

We've rounded up the best National Margarita Day deals in Chicago so salud! 

 

Bahama Breeze Island Grille: The classic margaritas is $2.22 on Friday. You can also give their new drinks, the color-changing Mystic Margarita and Coconut-Pineapple Margarita, a whirl. 

Bar Cocina: It's a WEEK LONG celebration at Bar Cocina! Get $10 OFF Margarita Pitchers! 

Happy #NationalMargaritaDay! Check out our Margarita Menu we will be featuring for one week...$10 OFF Margarita Pitchers! #barcocinachicago

Chili's: $5 Tropical Sunrise Margarita, Cuervo Blue Margarita and Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita.

Duffy's Sports Grill:  $2 margaritas and $6 Patrón margaritas.

Hooters: $5 Legendary Rita.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: $3 margaritas.

Happy National Margarita Day!!! Celebrate with us with $10 Margs from 11am-7pm Feliz día de la Margarita! . . . . . . . . #nationalmargaritaday #mercadito #friday #margaritas #donjulio #rivernorthchicago #tequila #celebrate #happyhour

Margaritaville Resort & Hotel: $5.99  margarita at hotels and LandShark, Lone Palm Beach Bar and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill locations.

Mayan Palace Mexican Cuisine: half off house margaritas at Mayan Palace Mexican Cuisine.

Mercadito: $10 margaritas!  

Miller’s Ale House: $2.22 original and watermelon margaritas.

On the Border: $5 CoronaRita, Grande Strawbrrrita, Grande Mango Tango.

 

Bottoms up! 

Don't drink and drive! 

