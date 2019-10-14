French Bulldog Skateboarding with his Girlfriend is Here to Make Your Monday Better

He's a better skateboarder then we are.

October 14, 2019
Lizzy
Categories: 
Features

The comments section of a Reddit thread featuring a skateboarding French Bulldog is everything.

"3 minutes of my life that were put to use," one Redditor said while another wrote, "I love it when he gives his girlfriend a ride."

The video is one that will leave you smiling. 

A Frenchie riding around on a skateboard like a boss. 

At one point, his "girlfriend" aka another Frenchie hops on the board as he pushes her along. 

"Dude's got his ***** on his board like the absolute baller he is," one Redditor commented. 

In a few of the clips, the Frenchie wears a chain and sunglasses while riding on his lit up board. 

Watch the video HERE! 

 

Tags: 
French Bulldog
Frenchie