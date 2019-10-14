French Bulldog Skateboarding with his Girlfriend is Here to Make Your Monday Better
He's a better skateboarder then we are.
October 14, 2019
The comments section of a Reddit thread featuring a skateboarding French Bulldog is everything.
"3 minutes of my life that were put to use," one Redditor said while another wrote, "I love it when he gives his girlfriend a ride."
The video is one that will leave you smiling.
A Frenchie riding around on a skateboard like a boss.
At one point, his "girlfriend" aka another Frenchie hops on the board as he pushes her along.
"Dude's got his ***** on his board like the absolute baller he is," one Redditor commented.
In a few of the clips, the Frenchie wears a chain and sunglasses while riding on his lit up board.
Watch the video HERE!