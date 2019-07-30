Snickers Willing to Give Away One Million Candy Bars if Halloween Date is Changed

Halloween is always on October 31st regardless of whether the date falls on a Saturday or on a less appealing day like Wednesday.

But that might soon change if some petitioners get their way.

The petition, started by the Halloween & Costume Association (HCA), demands that the federal government change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday of October instead.

While there are many people opposing the petition, Snickers seems to be on board.

The popular candy agreed to give away a million FREE chocolate bars if the date is changed!

“Snickers is all in on celebrating Halloween to the fullest,” said Josh Olken, Brand Director for Snickers, in a statement. “So if the Federal Government wants to make this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.”

A Thursday Halloween? Not Satisfying. Halloween on the last Saturday of October? Satisfying. If the Fed Govt makes it official, we’ll offer 1 million free SNICKERS to America. Join the petition! https://t.co/EycXXuc0tB — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 26, 2019

Admittedly, there are some perks to changing the date of millennials' favorite holiday other than a bunch of free chocolate.

Longer trick or treating hours, the ability to squeeze in more spooky movies, and Halloween parties held on the actual holiday, just to name a few.

The petition has more than 106,000 signatures and seems to be growing.

I guess free Snickers truly is a wonderful incentive.

What do you think? Should Halloween be moved to the last Saturday of the month?