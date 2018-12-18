SNL Boss Lorne Michaels Getting Pete Davidson Help

Lorne Michaels just earned his spot in the "good bosses" category.

After Pete Davidson's mental health struggles surfaced on social media this past weekend with what seemed to be a suicidal note, Michaels is helping Davidson out.

The Saturday Night Live exec is reportedly doing everything to get Davidson he help he needs.

Shortly after the social media post went live, Michaels pulled all of Davidson's sketches for the evening before rehearsal.

Davidson only appeared on the show briefly to introduce a performer and assure fans he was accounted for.

Now, a source says that Michaels is "sending Pete to get help."

Honestly, it seems like a good time considering SNL is on hiatus for a few weeks.

The source said: “The decision was taken to give Pete a break on Saturday night – his sketches were dropped before the early evening rehearsals. Lorne has pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help. Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on Weekend Update.”

Following the social media post, Davidson's ex Ariana Grande tweeted that she was waiting to see him, however, he reportedly told security that he did not want to see her.

His buddy Machine Gun Kelly also rushed to his side to offer support.

We're all rooting for you to get better Pete!