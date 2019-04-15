So Fetch! You Need This 'Mean Girls' Inspired Wine for Girls Night
On Wednesdays we drink pink.
Wine night is about to get a lot more 'fetch.'
Former 'Mean Girls' actor, Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) is launching a Mean Girls-inspired wine brand to celebrate the film's 15th anniversary.
You'll be able to choose between two sweet blends.
One is called 'Wednesday Rose' which means you can now wear and drink pink on Wednesday's.
The other is dubbed 'I'm a Red, Duh' playing on the iconic line, 'I'm a mouse, duh.'
The bottle label also reads: "You can't sip with us."
For the month of April, the bottles are sold together for $52 at Nockingpoint.com.