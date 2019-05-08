Something is Happening with Britney Spears Again & We're Concerned

Britney Spears has been having a rough 2019.

It pains me to see her personal life thrust back into the media as if it were 2008 all over again.

Reports are once again questioning her mental health and for some reason, Sam Lutfi, her ex-manager, is somehow involved again.

It all started when Britney pulled the plug on her Vegas residency because of her father's illness.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that Britney had checked into rehab and the fandom became slightly worried.

Spears posted that she was taking some "me time" but fans weren't buying it and pretty soon, a movement calling to #FreeBritney began circulating around the web.

According to reports, Lutfi was behind the movement encouraging his followers to take "vigilante action" to change the pop star's conservatorship.

The conservatorship was put in place after the 2008 public meltdown naming her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet as permanent conservators.

Fans began going after members of the Spears family as they believed she was being held against her will.

Family members, including sister Jamie Lynne Spears, came to Britney's defense.

They claimed Britney willingly went to rehab following the stress of her father's illness.

She was also dealing with adjustments to her medicine as the mix of drugs she was taking previously has lost efficacy.

While in treatment, doctors had weaned her off her old medicine cocktail and were tweaking things to make a new one which was obviously challenging on Brit's health.

Britney got a free-pass to leave treatment for Easter, but seeing her in a fragile state around town with boyfriend Sam didn't ease fan concern.

Then, she finally went home and we thought everything was about to get back to normal.

But nope, it sure wasn't.

Just yesterday, Britney asked a Los Angeles court for a temporary restraining order against her ex-manager Sam Lutfi, the same dude who was allegedly responsible for taking her down a dark path that led to her first breakdown.

Why is he till around?

Paperwork was submitted by Britney's attorney on Tuesday, May 7 asking for protection for her whole family including sons Preston and Jayden and boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The claims accuse Lutfi of harassing, sending threatening texts to the family and inciting "severe mental trauma."

Britney's team even submitted a screenshot of Lynne's message to Lutfi in which she rejected a $1,000 Venvmo bribe by telling him, "stop, do not do this or contact me."

Britney's team also added the claims that Lutfi tried to mess with the conservatorship in place through “vigilante action, bribes and [the] release of private information."

When Britney "checked in" on Instagram after her 30-day mental health treatment, she acknowledged some of these rumors and threats and mentioned something about "fake emails" being "crafted by Lutfi."

But that's not all!

At the same time that all this Lutfi drama is going on, Brit's mom, Lynne, filed court documents asking permission for an attorney to appear on her behalf at a hearing regarding her care later this week.

Lynne's attorneys claim that it's in Brit's best interest to allow her mother to have a say in her care at the Status Hearing.

Considering her father's illness, I'd say Britney definitely needs someone who is 100% behind her to make the best decisions when it comes to her health.

As a fan, however, I cannot help but feel terrified about what all of this means for Britney.

She's been doing so well with her career, having custody of her son's, a positive relationship with Kevin Federline, and a good relationship with Sam, a man who cares about her more than any of her more recent exes.

Hopefully, the doctors can find her a dose of medication that works for her and the lawyers come through by removing all the toxic people away from her.