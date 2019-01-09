Spicy Jalapeño M&M's Are Going to Heat Up Your New Year

Are you a fan of spicy and sweet? Then you're in luck!

Say hola to M&M's newest, and possibly weirdest, flavor yet: Mexican Jalapeno Peanut!

That's right... we said jalapeno!

The new chocolate candy is part of a new line of three "internationally inspired flavors."

The packaging is dark green and features the yellow M&M holding some jalapeno peppers, while the candy itself boasts green and yellow colors.

The other two flavors are a bit timider but equally as delicious: English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.

It's uncertain where these new flavors will pop up but seeing as I'm tempted to try them all, I'm crossing my fingers they'll be at my local 7-Eleven!