SPOTTED: Kylie Jenner, Normani, Scott Eastwood, More at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is the third biggest music festival in the US so naturally, celebrities are drawn to it.

While you won't see as many familiar faces as you would at Coachella, there's still a handful of famous folks that can be spotted in the crowds.

Some even hop on stage as surprise guests to perform some hits!

Previous attendees include Malia Obama, the cast of Chicago PD, Med and Fire including Sophia Bush, and Larsa Pippen.

Here's who we spotted during Lollapalooza 2018!

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was spotted supporting her man Travis Scott, who closed out the festival at Grant Park on Thursday. She posted a few photos to her Instagram but was also spotted loading up the PDA by some hawk-eyed attendees. Kylie and her bestie Jordyn Woods were also spotted dining at Dos Toros Taqueria in the Loop on Thursday.

"The Fate of the Furious" actor Scott Eastwood attended Lolla and posted a photo of himself with Charles Attal, a founding partner of C3 Presents which puts on the festival every year. He was also seen dining in ABA restaurant in the West Loop!

Normani hopped on stage during Khalid's set to perform "Love Lies," their hot duet together.