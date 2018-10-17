SPOTTED: Michael Meyers Brings Terror to Chicago
Run — run for your life!
October 17, 2018
Listen, if I was making my way to the Blue Line and I noticed Michael Meyers lurking in a corner I would RUN in the opposite direction.
Who wouldn't?
Allied Chicago posted pictures of the masked murderer at prominent Chicago landmarks like the Chicago theatre, by the Chicago River, and blocking the entrance to the L-line.
Did you see him around town?
The Shape is in the Loop -- Beware Chicago. #TheShapeSightings #HalloweenMovie #AlliedGlobalMarketing #AlliedChicago --: Ryan Green
The latest installment of Halloween hits theaters October 19th! Watch the trailer HERE!