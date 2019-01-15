From Springfield to the Super Bowl: Maroon 5 Headlined JB Pritzker's Inaugural Ball

If it seems like Maroon 5 is everywhere these days, it's because they are.

Their music video for "Girls Like You" was the most-watched video on Youtube in 2018. They're set to headline the Super Bowl on February 3rd in Atlanta with Travis Scott and Atlanta-based rapper, Big Boi.

And just last night, they surprised a crowd of more than 2300 decked out in black-tie attire at JB Pritzker's inaugural ball in Springfield.

Before Maroon 5 took the stage, newly sworn-in Governor of Illinois and his wife, MK Pritzker, shared a traditional first dance.

Credit: Keith Sgariglia

The rest of the night was spent celebrating with Adam Levine and the rest of the band as they played all of their biggest hits including "Sugar," "This Love," and "What Lovers Do."

Check out some of the best videos we found of the event: